Man robbed of his bike, wallet and phone by gang in Walsall

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a man was robbed in Walsall.

"The incident took place shortly after 5pm, on June 29, on Churchill Lane at its junction with Bloxwich Lane.

"He was approached by a group of men where he was punched before having his pedal bike, wallet and phone stolen.

"We have made enquiries and we are keen to hear from witnesses or people who may have information or video footage to please get in touch with us.