Man robbed of his bike, wallet and phone by gang in Walsall

By Lisa O'BrienWalsallCrimePublished: Last Updated:

Police are investigating after a man was robbed in Walsall.

The incident took place on Churchill Lane, at its junction with Bloxwich Lane, shortly after 5pm on June 29.

He was approached by a group of men and was punched before having his pedal bike, wallet and phone stolen.

West Midlands Police has urged anyone with information to come forward.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said: "We are appealing for information after a man was robbed in Walsall.

"The incident took place shortly after 5pm, on June 29, on Churchill Lane at its junction with Bloxwich Lane.

"He was approached by a group of men where he was punched before having his pedal bike, wallet and phone stolen.

"We have made enquiries and we are keen to hear from witnesses or people who may have information or video footage to please get in touch with us.

"People with information should contact us via live chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting 20/566058/23."

Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Chief Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Chief reporter at the Express & Star

