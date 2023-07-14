Man arrested as police seize drugs and gun from Birmingham flat following reports of 'woman being held hostage'

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dyer, from the Force CID Complex Investigation Team at Bournville, said: “This is a great result for us. We have taken a weapon off the streets as well as drugs. Our enquiries continue and if you do have any information please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/606473/23. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”