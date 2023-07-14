Notification Settings

Man arrested as police seize drugs and gun from Birmingham flat following reports of 'woman being held hostage'

BirminghamCrimePublished:

Police have arrested a man and seized a handgun after being called to an address in Birmingham yesterday.

Police were called to an address shortly after midnight following reports a woman was being held hostage.

Officers were called to a flat in Stirling Road, Edgbaston, shortly after midnight on July 13 following reports a woman was being held hostage.

At the premises, they discovered a black handgun. They also discovered around ten cannabis plants in a locked basement.

A 66-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of firearms offences, false imprisonment and cultivating cannabis. The woman has been safeguarded by officers.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Dyer, from the Force CID Complex Investigation Team at Bournville, said: “This is a great result for us. We have taken a weapon off the streets as well as drugs. Our enquiries continue and if you do have any information please contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/606473/23. Alternatively ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

