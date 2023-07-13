Notification Settings

Reformed rape investigations will focus on suspect's behaviour instead of victim accounts

Premium
By Eleanor Lawson

A reformed model for how rape allegations is being rolled out as prosecutors look to increase the number of court cases and convictions.

The prosecution of Thasawar Iqbal, who purported to be a taxi driver to prey on women, was one of the cases influenced by the new model for approaching rape prosecutions.
Police forces and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will focus on 'improved communication with victims and an offender-centric investigative approach', with prosecutors "determined to drive up the number of cases taken to court and improve victim experiences" through a "transformation" of how the criminal justice system responds to rape.

