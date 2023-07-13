Reformed rape investigations will focus on suspect's behaviour instead of victim accounts

£1 million Stourbridge home owner 'fully aware of costs of renovation' court told
Premium
A reformed model for how rape allegations is being rolled out as prosecutors look to increase the number of court cases and convictions.
Police forces and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) will focus on 'improved communication with victims and an offender-centric investigative approach', with prosecutors "determined to drive up the number of cases taken to court and improve victim experiences" through a "transformation" of how the criminal justice system responds to rape.