Police arrest two men including one from West Bromwich on suspicion of terrorism

By Isabelle Parkin

Two men including one from West Bromwich have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism.

The men have been arrested on suspicion of terrorism

Detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTP arrested the pair on Wednesday in connection with disseminating terrorism material and fundraising for terrorism.

They include an 18-year-old man from Birmingham and a 22-year-old man from West Bromwich.

Officers also searched five premises as part of these pre-planned arrests.

Police have said the pair remain in custody today.

