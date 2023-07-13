Notification Settings

CCTV image released after man exposed himself to woman at Midlands railway station

By Eleanor LawsonCrimePublished:

Officers are appealing for information after a man exposed himself to a 24-year-old woman at a West Midlands railway station.

Do you recognise this man?

At around 8.45am on Monday, June 5 a woman was waiting for her train at Bedworth Railway Station in Warwickshire, when she noticed a man staring at her from the opposite platform.

When her train arrived she boarded and took a seat and saw the man was still staring at her from the platform and was exposing himself at her.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the incident.

If you recognise this man or have any information about the incident please contact British Transport Police officers by texting 61016, or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2300064458.

Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

