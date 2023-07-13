CCTV image released after man exposed himself to woman at Midlands railway station

Do you recognise this man?

At around 8.45am on Monday, June 5 a woman was waiting for her train at Bedworth Railway Station in Warwickshire, when she noticed a man staring at her from the opposite platform.

When her train arrived she boarded and took a seat and saw the man was still staring at her from the platform and was exposing himself at her.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with the incident.