Reformed approach to rape prosecutions will improve communication with victims, CPS says

The prosecution of Thasawar Iqbal, who purported to be a taxi driver to prey on women, was one of the cases influenced by the new model for approaching rape prosecutions.

The CPS has said it is "determined to drive up the number of cases taken to court and improve victim experiences" through a "transformation" of how the criminal justice system responds to rape.

It comes as new data shows that almost 250 rape investigations were carried out in the West Midlands last year, rising from 192 investigations in 2021 to 247 in 2022.

While the rape reform programme Operation Soteria was implemented in all 43 police areas in England and Wales on Monday, a pilot programme has been running in the West Midlands for the past year.

As part of the programme, CPS lawyers will be increasing the number of rape cases that lead to court appearances as a result of closely working with the area's police forces.

The new approach will see specialist lawyers give early investigative advice to police forces to agree prosecution strategies in the aftermath of a crime being reported, tackle any myths or stereotypes about rape and how victims may behave and fully investigate suspect behaviour, instead of "over-focusing on perceived weaknesses in victim accounts".

It also includes better communication with victims and liaising with independent sexual violence advisors who will increase the support available to victims as they go through the criminal justice process.

"A really important milestone"

Emma Tait, head of the CPS Rape and Serious Sexual Offences unit, explained why the new model for rape charging is so vital, and what the approach entails.

Tait told the Express & Star: "The launch marks a really important milestone in our approach to adult rape prosecutions.

"At CPS West Midlands we have been piloting a number of the workstreams from the national model already, which is designed to provide greater consistency across the CPS areas and set a new standard for us handling adult rape prosecutions.

"So the overall arching aim of the new model is to ensure that we take an offender-centric approach to adult rape prosecutions.

"Previously it was recognised that there was much focus on the victims' behaviour and actions. What this means is we now look at aspects of the suspect's behaviour, which at the forefront of our investigation and prosecution."

Another element of the new model is working with the police on early investigative advice, to help build effective and evidentially strong cases.

Case study: Thasawar Iqbal

An instance of the offender-centric approach and early investigative outcomes working together to ensure a successful prosecution is the case against Thasawar Iqbal.

Iqbal pretended to be a taxi driver in Birmingham city centre in order to prey on young women, and was jailed for 17 years after being found guilty of kidnap, rape and sexual assault.

Tait said: "As part of his defence, Iqbal would claim that the victims flagged him down as a taxi driver.

"By taking an offender-centric approach, we looked at his behaviours in terms of the commission of the offence, and the prosecutor worked very closely with West Midlands Police to look at the CCTV strategy.

"Because of that close working, we were able to build a picture through the provision of that footage that showed him to be a predatory individual preying on lone and vulnerable females in the city centre.

"This rebutted his assertion that it was the victims that were flagging him down.

Case study: Wayne Scarratt

Another instrumental case which was influenced by the new model was the conviction of violent rapist Wayne Scarratt, who was found guilty of raping a 13-year-old girl on the border of Walsall and Lichfield.

Scarratt, of Malvern, struck hours after befriending the 13-year-old on Instagram and Snapchat. She exchanged messages with the 28-year-old in which she claimed she was 15 and agreed to meet him at a shop.

He bought her vapes as promised and shortly after they went into woodland he grabbed her from behind, punched and stamped on her face - fracturing her right cheek and collarbone - and raped her. He then stole her phone, money and bus pass.

The victim managed to alert a passing cyclist who called the police. Scarratt, who had only been released from prison two weeks before the attack, initially denied he had ever met the victim.

He later claimed he thought she was 18, but prosecutors and police proved there were several messages where the victim told him she was a child.

Following a trial at Stafford Crown Court he was convicted of rape, two counts of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm, common assault, theft and breach of a sexual harm prevention order. He is due to be sentenced this month.

Tait said: "What was key in that case was that we had a very young and vulnerable complainant. She was 13 and had confirmed to the defendant that she was 15.

"He claimed that he reasonably believed her to be over the age of 16.

"In that particular instance, it shouldn't matter whether or not the complainant had given a different indication of age - she was still underage.

"But by taking that offender-centric approach, the prosecutor worked closely with the police to conduct an analysis of his phone, in terms of the communication that he'd had with the victim.

"This completely rebutted his assertion that he believed the complainant to be over the age of 16 years.

"We were not looking at the fact that the complainant may have given an untruthful indication of her age, we looked at what the defendant should have known and believed.

" We were also able to extract the relevant evidence from his mobile phone, rather than depriving the victim of her mobile phone, which I know is a concern for victims of rape.

"So we ensured that her phone was preserved and we looked at the investigation around the offender in that case."

Tait added: "What is really really important to take away from this case, is because we had our local prosecutor working with the police as part of that emergency charging provision, they were able to look at the case strategy from an offender-centric approach right from the outset."

Communication with victims

A crucial aspect of the new programme is "better communication" with victims of rape.

Tait explained to the Express & Star: "We in the West Midlands saw already that there was a need for improved communication with victims of these most heinous of crimes, so we have specifically appointed a case work assistant whose sole dedicated role is to make contact with victims of rape at every key stage of the process.

"This is with a view to ensuring that any concerns and anxieties are alleviated, that they're informed and updated with any key stages of the case.

"There will also be meetings with the prosecution team so victims can see who will be dealing with their case and raise any issues they may wish to discuss outside of court.

"This helps to alleviate their concerns around the criminal justice process and so they can find out what they can expect - especially if the case is proceeding to trial.

"Importantly, the victim is made to feel important, that their views matter, and that we care and understand how important they are to the criminal justice process."

Tait concluded: "Our role as a prosecuting authority is to instil confidence of the public in all that we are doing.