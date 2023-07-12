Police looking for man after woman 'sees mobile phone by her leisure centre cubicle'

CCTV images released after leisure centre incident

Images of the man officers which to speak to in connection with the incident at Chase Leisure Centre in Stafford Road, Cannock, have been released.

Staffordshire Police said the woman saw the phone at around 9.45pm on Monday, June 26. After she spotted it, a man then ran from the building and left the area in a white van.

Police have been reviewing all of the available CCTV footage and speaking to people who were in the area at the time of the incident.

The man is described as white, in his 20s, of a muscular build with a buzz cut. He was wearing black shorts, black Crocs footwear and no top, carrying a dark t-shirt and a gym bag.

Anyone who may recognise the man in the image or those who may have information which could help with the investigation are asked to get in touch.

Officers can be contacted through Live Chat on the Staffordshire Police website or by calling 101, quoting incident number 854 of 26 June.