Shop shut down for three months after it's caught selling vapes and alcohol to children

Some of the illegal vapes and cigarettes seized. Photo: Dudley Council.

Stourbridge Mini Market in South Road must remain shut until October after Dudley Council’s trading standards team brought a case against it at Walsall Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

The court heard that after receiving complaints the shop was selling vapes to children, on April 11 this year trading standards carried out a test purchase using a child volunteer who was sold a vape.

Inside the premises they found 3,000 illegal vapes.

Further sting operations, inspections and warrants were executed on the business, resulting in large seizures of illegal vapes and tobacco, some of which had been stored in a vehicle and in two separate properties.

Despite this enforcement action and warning letters being sent from the local authority, the business went on to sell alcohol to another child volunteer who was working with trading standards on June 19.

On Monday the council served a 24-hour closure notice on Stourbridge Mini Market, when they again found more illegal vapes.

The shop was closed for three months by Walsall Magistrates the following day. The owners, who took over the shop in December, did not attend court to object to the closure.

Councillor Ian Bevan, cabinet member for public health, said: "This is an excellent result to have stopped this business from trading.

"Rogue businesses such as this one not only harm the health of the community but also undermine legitimate businesses and the local economy.

"This swift action taken by the trading standards team shows that we will do all we can to keep our community safe."