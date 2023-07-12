Image released in bid to find man after woman has drink thrown at her

Have you seen this man? British Transport Police wish to speak to him in relation to an incident at walsall Train Station.

The assault, which took place at Walsall railway station at around 10.25pm on Friday, June 23, saw a 26-year-old woman attacked with the contents of a drinks can.

The incident started when four men, who were walking through the train station corridor, began verbally abusing the victim. One of the group then doubled back before throwing a drink.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information in their investigation into the incident.

British Transport Police has asked any with information to get in touch with them through text on 61016, or by calling 0800405040 quoting reference number 2300072202