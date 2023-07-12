First photo of 'selfish' banned driver who careered into pregnant woman before running off

Aqeel Ahmed

Aqeel Ahmed of Shepherds Brook Road, Stourbridge, was jailed for three-and-a-half years on Tuesday after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing serious injury while disqualified from driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

The 20-year-old lost control of a brand new BMW 1 Series that was insured to his mother as he drove along Junction Road, Stourbridge, on June 27 last year. He mounted the pavement and hit a lamppost before ploughing into 19-year-old Kaitlyn Bustin who was out walking her dog with her brother.

Miss Bustin was six months pregnant with a baby girl, whom she named 'Ayda-Rose.' The court heard that due to the crash, the baby was stillborn, while she also suffered a broken ankle and fractured eye socket amongst other injuries. The care worker was unresponsive at the roadside while Ahmed, now 20, briefly inquired how she was before fleeing the scene on foot.

Kaitlyn suffered multiple injuries after being hit by Aqeel Ahmed's speeding car

West Midlands Police said Ahmed initially denied being the driver but was linked to the offence following a review of CCTV footage and witness testimony.

DC Chris Ridge from West Midlands Police's Central Motorway Policing Group, said: “Aqeel Ahmed’s irresponsible behaviour that day resulted in a woman being seriously injured and the tragic loss of the baby she was carrying.

"She has suffered both physical and emotional trauma but has shown tremendous resilience as she has attempted to move on with her life. She has a loving family behind her and I’m grateful for the support they gave us throughout our investigation.

“Ahmed shouldn’t even have been on the road that day as he selfishly chose to ignore the driving ban he was serving but he’s going to prison now and I hope he takes the time there to reflect on his actions.”

Kaitlyn's family, with baby Ayda-Rose, who tragically died. Photo: Joanne Buckley

Judge Rhona Campbell said Ahmed, of Shepherds Brook Road, Lye, had been banned from the road for 12 months in September last year after being caught drug driving with cannabis in his system two months earlier.

Ahmed was jailed for a total of three-and-a-half years for dangerous driving and two years for driving whilst disqualified. Both sentences will run concurrently and must serve half the prison before being released on licence.

He was also banned from driving for 42 months.