More than 200 cannabis plants discovered in South Staffordshire during police raid

More than 200 cannabis plants were discovered in two adjoining buildings on Hut Hill Lane in Great Wyrley. Photo: Google.

The cannabis plants and growing equipment were discovered in two adjoining buildings on Hut Hill Lane in Great Wyrley during a warrant on Friday (July 7).

It came after police received a number of reports from local residents who had noticed signs that the addresses were being used to cultivate cannabis.

A number of floors in each of the addresses were being used to grow the drugs. Staffordshire Police contacted Western Power who ensured the electrics were made safe.

Chief Inspector Chris Cotton said: “I’d like to thank the local community for reporting their concerns to us and helping us to compile enough evidence to obtain a search warrant.

“All of the plants have been seized and work is continuing at pace to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

“I’d encourage those who spot the signs of cannabis cultivation to report their concerns to us so we can take appropriate action and tackle the supply of illegal drugs in Staffordshire.”

These signs include:

A strong smell of cannabis coming from a building or open windows

High levels of condensation on the windows

Blacked-out windows

Large amounts of delivery vehicles shipping items to and from the address

Constant buzz of ventilation

Strong lighting which is constant day or night

Lots of power cables – lights, dehumidifiers and heaters use a lot of energy, so growers will often hack electricity wires before the meter of the property to bypass electricity bills

Unsociable comings and goings

Anyone with any information, particularly those with CCTV and doorbell footage from the area are asked to get in touch.

Call Staffordshire Police on 101, quoting incident 636 of 7 July, or message them using Live Chat on their website – staffordshire.police.uk.