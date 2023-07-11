Man arrested after large amount of Class A and B drugs seized from 'suspicious' van in Walsall

Response officers were called on Thursday last week to Talbot Road to a "suspicious" Renault van.

Officers gained entry and found a substantial amount of suspected Class A and B drugs in the back of the vehicle.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the possession with intent to supply drugs.

He has been bailed for further inquiries to be carried out.

DS Barry Heal, from the major crime unit proactive team, said: “This was a substantial amount of Class A and B drugs we have taken off the streets. We would urge people who may have information to contact us.”

People with further information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 3072 of 6 July.