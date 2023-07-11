Notification Settings

Facemask man and accomplice hunted after elderly woman 'left shaken' by distraction burglars

Published:

Police have released an e-fit of one of two suspects after a Cannock woman in her 80s was left "shaken" following a distraction burglary.

An Evo-fit image of the person that Staffordshire Police want to talk too

Two men approached the pensioner's home in Clarion Way shortly after 2.50pm on Monday May 22.

One man gained access to the property while another man tried to get in through a locked door.

The men quickly escaped inside a grey Audi estate before fleeing the scene. The victim was left shaken but uninjured.

Staffordshire Police are now investigating the burglary, with officers speaking to nearby residents and reviewing CCTV footage and doorbell footage from the time of the incident.

Police released an E-fit image of one of the suspects, who was said to be wearing a light-coloured cap, a yellow high-visibility vest, jeans and a face mask.

Anyone with information is asked to get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 412 of 22.

