Faces of 'dangerous' robbers who terrified shop staff during armed raids are revealed

Peter Marsden and Stephen Beckley

Peter Marsden, 58, and Stephen Beckley, 34, were jailed for a combined total of more than 20 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court on July 5 after they admitted a number of robberies which took place in March last year.

The pair committed the first of the robberies at the Spar store on Bridgnorth Road on March 29 before striking twice on March 30, firstly at Sainsbury's on the High Street in the Wollaston area and then at Tesco Express on Hagley Road, Stourbridge.

On each occasion, the pair were disguised and were said to have made threats to staff members whilst wielding weapons, including what police believe to be a handgun, before making off with cash and other items.

Police launched an investigation and managed to catch up with the offenders on April 5 within a week of their last offence, after gathering witness testimonies and analysing CCTV footage.

Officers carried out a dramatic arrest of Marsden, sealing off St James Church carpark in Wollaston.

Marsden of Enville Street, Stourbridge, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery, possession of an imitation firearm, possession of a bladed article and affray, and was sentenced to 11 years and two months.

Beckley, also of Enville Street, Stourbridge, pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and possession of an imitation firearm and was handed a nine year and 10 month sentence.

Police outside St James Church in Wollaston. Photo: Black Country Radio

DC Luke Capewell from Dudley CID, said: "Marsden and Beckley embarked on something of a robbery spree in Stourbridge, targeting three stores within two days. I’ve no doubt that they would have carried on had we not stopped them in their tracks.

"Following a swift investigation, we quickly identified and apprehended the suspects, bringing their robberies to a halt. We’re especially grateful to the victims of this duo for their courage in coming forward with information after what was undoubtedly a traumatic experience.

"Marsden and Beckley are callous, dangerous individuals and we’re pleased to see them justly punished for their actions."