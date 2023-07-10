Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Radicalised brothers admit 'completing application forms to join terrorist group'

By Eleanor LawsonBirminghamCrimePublished: Last Updated: Comments

Two radicalised brothers who completed application forms to join a terrorist group have admitted their crime midway through their trial.

Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan and Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan
Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan and Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan

Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, aged 21, and Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan, aged 18, pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism.

The pair, from Ward End, were arrested on November 2 last year by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.

The trial began last week but a guilty plea was submitted and accepted on Monday. They will be sentenced on September 11.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court heard how the brothers had become increasingly radicalised through 2022 and had prepared to travel to Afghanistan so they join in and support terrorist activity.

They bought clothing and equipment, researched how to travel to Afghanistan and had completed application forms to join a terrorist group.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Payne, from CTP West Midlands CTU, said: “We welcome today’s guilty pleas by the pair, the weight of evidence against them clearly gave them no choice but to admit they were preparing to join and fight for a terrorist organisation.

“We will continue to protect local communities by working with partners and the CPS to pursue and prosecute all those who show support for terrorism.

“We work tirelessly to counter terrorism. Our absolute priority is to ensure the safety and security of the people who live, work and visit the West Midlands area."

Crime
News
Birmingham
Local Hubs
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News