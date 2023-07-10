Radicalised brothers admit 'completing application forms to join terrorist group'

Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan and Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan

Muhammad Abdul Haleem Heyder Khan, aged 21, and Muhammad Hamzah Heyder Khan, aged 18, pleaded guilty to engaging in conduct in preparation for terrorism.

The pair, from Ward End, were arrested on November 2 last year by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing West Midlands CTU.

The trial began last week but a guilty plea was submitted and accepted on Monday. They will be sentenced on September 11.

The jury at Birmingham Crown Court heard how the brothers had become increasingly radicalised through 2022 and had prepared to travel to Afghanistan so they join in and support terrorist activity.

They bought clothing and equipment, researched how to travel to Afghanistan and had completed application forms to join a terrorist group.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mark Payne, from CTP West Midlands CTU, said: “We welcome today’s guilty pleas by the pair, the weight of evidence against them clearly gave them no choice but to admit they were preparing to join and fight for a terrorist organisation.

“We will continue to protect local communities by working with partners and the CPS to pursue and prosecute all those who show support for terrorism.