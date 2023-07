A speed camera caught Chukwuemeka Ekweoba driving at 116mph

Speed cameras on the M5 clocked Chukwuemeka Ekweoba driving a Mercedes at 116mph on August 30 last year.

The 37-year-old, from Walsall Road in Perry Barr, was caught in Gloucestershire, between junctions 17 and 16 on the northbound carriageway, and was sentenced at North Somerset Magistrates Court in Weston-super-Mare on Monday.

Ekweoba was fined £660 and ordered to pay a £264 surcharge and £85 costs. He was also banned from driving for 56 days.