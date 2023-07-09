Man jailed for lewd behaviour on night time train service

Birmingham Magistrates Court

Dean Kaboleh, 20, at first told police it was a case of mistaken identity and that it was his twin brother who was responsible for the incident on the cross city service between Birmingham New Street station and Gravelly Hill at around 10pm on May 1.

But his story unravelled after a police appeal to identify and catch him.The defendant pleaded guilty to an offence of indecent exposure at Birmingham Magistrates Court.

He had approached the 17-year-old victim and tried to engage him in conversation. He then stood in front of the shocked youth and pulled his trousers down.

British Transport Police stated said: “Kaboleh is a disgusting individual who preyed on the teenage boy for his own sexual gratification. He even claimed in interview that it was his twin brother who has bigger ears.

“I hope his prison sentence acts as a warning to sexual offenders – we will do everything in our power to put you behind bars.

"If you experience or witness behaviour on the rail network, I urge you to report it to us either by downloading the Railway Guardian App, texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40."