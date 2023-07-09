Five given police bail in canal towpath murder investigation

Murder victim Armaan Kadeer aged,18, died in hospital

A woman and four men have been arrested after 18-year-old Armaan Kadeer was discovered fatally hurt on a towpath near the Birmingham and Warwick Canal off Mount Street in Nechells in Birmingham just after 12.15am on July 3.

He died the next day in hospital and his devastated family have now paid tribute to his memory.

His family stated: "It’s impossible to have met Armaan and never once laughed with him. The moment he would step into a room he would fill the air with joy and laughter.

"He was the light in a dark room. He was the comforting hand when you’d feel down.

"The loss of Armaan is a tragic blow to every one of us and we will miss him and his beautiful smile for the rest of our lives.”

West Midlands Police said its officers were giving support to his family as the investigations into the murder continue.

Those arrested on suspicion of murdering him are a 24-year-old woman, three men aged 19, and another man aged 33. The force stated that all five have been given police bail with strict conditions.