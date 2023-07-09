Face of man jailed for wrecking room in revenge attack

Mohammed Rehman - locked up for offences in Walsall

Mohammed Rehman, 21, was jailed for four years relating to the incident at a property in Lewis Street, Birchills, in Walsall, on April 8, 2021.

Along with Shafiq Ur Rehman, 18, and a youth he went into the terraced family home house armed with weapons including a machete and a baseball bat leaving the residents terrified.

They kicked in the front door before entering and smashing up a TV and ornaments at about 8.30pm. A woman living at the address was also punched in the face during the attack which Wolverhampton Crown Court heard was linked to a family feud.

Rehman, a carer, went in accompanied by the other defendants after his car had been damaged by someone earlier that same evening.

A youth, aged 17, who cannot be identified was sentenced to a 12-month youth rehabilitation order. Earlier this year both were found guilty by a jury of burglary together with others with intent to cause unlawful damage.

Both were also made subject to indefinite restraining orders meaning they must not contact the victim in any way in future.