Grace Ferguson with Chai

Chai, a Patterdale Terrier, has his own uniform and has become a hit with staff and prisoners at HMP Swinfen Hall, near Lichfield.

Grace Ferguson, who has been with the prison service for four years, is a treatment manager helping young offenders make different choices and believes Chai is a great help.

She said: "Every day is different, every prisoner is different.”

Chai has been visiting the Category C jail for two and a half years and is at his best when working with prisoners in small groups. Grace keeps Chai on the leash to prevent the chance prisoners could go 'walkies' with him.

Grace, 26, said: “Chai - which means tea in Hindi - passed his Pets As Therapy (PAT) assessment and comes to work with me up to three days a week. I’ve had him since he was a puppy and he’s my best friend!

“He helps with social prescribing – for certain people and prisoners with low mental health, research suggests that spending time with a dog releases dopamine."

She added: “If he can cheer someone up for half an hour it has got to be a positive. He has a uniform, PAT lead and bandana so people know who he is."

The RSPCA encourages dogs to take a role in workplaces and believes dogs especially excel in prisons due to the amount of time offenders are on their own and behind bars.

The RSPCA spokesperson said: “The dogs who work in prisons are a fine example of how we can work together with animals in a safe, stimulating and rewarding environment.

“The presence of a dog in the workplace can increase the level of trust between team members and encourage people to collaborate.”

HMP Swinfen Hall is now recruiting prison officers on a starting salary of £28,880. Qualifications to become a prison officer or to join in an Operational Service Grade (OSG) role. HMP Swinfen Hall is' looking for caring people with good communication and influencing skills and effective decision-making'.