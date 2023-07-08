Uninsured disqualified driver arrested after spotted on phone on M6

Motorway police officers saw the driver chatting away and pulled him over near junction nine Wednesbury. After carrying out checks officers realised the driver had no insurance or license.
Central Motorway Police Group tweeted this morning (Saturday): "M6 J9 to J8. Officers spotted a driver using their mobile phone whilst driving. Vehicle caused to stop.
"Checks show driver was disqualified from driving via totting up due to being stopped twice this year for having no licence or insurance. Drive now in custody awaiting court."