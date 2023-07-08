Driver gets road ban more than two years after being caught doing 120mph

Lykasz Zlotorowicz was followed by a police officer who clocked him at 120mph

The case against Lykasz Zlotorowicz was heard at Cannock Magistrates Court earlier this month.

The court was told that the 40-year-old, from Northumberland Way, Walsall, was caught at the wheel of a Mercedes on the A5 at Weeford on November 14, 2020.

Zlotorowicz was doing 120mph, 50mph above the 70mph speed limit for that section of road.

In court documents, PC Nigel Keraney said at around 1.45am he saw a grey Mercedes E350.

"I then carried out a follow check on the vehicle at a steady distance behind the car which showed the vehicle's highest steady speed of 120mph over a distance of about one mile," he said.

After bringing Zlotorowicz to a stop, the officer said he pointed out the offence to the 40-year-old who "gave no reply". He said the defendant didn't reply when he "reported him with a verbal notice of intended prosecution" either.

In his mitigation, Zlotorowicz admitted speeding but said he didn't believe he travelled at the speeds PC Kearney reported, and also said he replied to all questions at the roadside.

He went on to say: "I regret my action on that day and I know only too well the dangers of driving above the limits and know I have now tarnished my driving record," adding that he was trying to get to work as quickly as possible as he felt unwell.

After he pleaded guilty, Zlotorowicz was fined £426 and banned from driving for 56 days in a hearing on June 12.