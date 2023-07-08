Notification Settings

Driver carrying weapon and drugs fails to escape police

By Adam SmithStaffordshireCrimePublished: 2023-07-08

A man has been arrested after a driver who tried to escape police in a Mercedes was caught carrying a knife and drugs.

Officers stopped this car in Rugeley
Yesterday Staffordshire Police successfully used an unmarked car to box a car in to make an arrest.

Staffordshire Police Roads Policing Unit tweeted: "This White Mercedes actively tried to evade the RPU in Rugeley yesterday but eventually failed to spot our unmarked car as we blocked it in.

"Driver gave false details but we soon identified him, a serious offender who was wanted for firearms offences and breaching a crown court order for disqualified driving."

The unit added: "No surprise then he was still driving whilst disqualified, no insurance and was carrying a knife and drugs.

"Arrested and remanded to court to speak with the judge, vehicle seized. More dangerous people off the streets of Cannock."

