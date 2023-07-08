Dad accuses police of inaction after horrific video emerges on social media of boy, 13, being kicked in the face

The young boy, who does not want to be identified, was riding his BMX with a friend in the Corbett Wood and Crofters Hill Area of Shrewsbury on Tuesday afternoon after school when the incident happened.
The father of a 13-year-old boy set upon and kicked in the face by a gang of youths, has criticised police for not taking swift action.
The young boy, who does not want to be identified, was riding his BMX with a friend in the Corbett Wood and Crofters Hill Area of Shrewsbury on Tuesday afternoon after school when the incident happened.