Special Officer Abdullah Bin Imad disarms a suspected gunman. Videograb: West Midlands Police.

The dramatic footage shows the brave actions of the Birmingham special constable as he disarmed a suspected gunman moments after a gunshot was fired.

Special Officer Abdullah Bin Imad was on his way to get some food on Friday when he saw two men acting suspiciously.

After becoming increasingly concerned about the behaviour, the off-duty police officer moved into a coffee shop to phone 999.

Seconds later, a shot was fired, and Special Officer Imad ran out of the shop detained one of the men, and recovered a firearm.

Abdullah, 22, who is an electrical engineer, said: "I wanted the suspect off the streets and as far away from the public as possible.

"I was worried for other people's safety because of what - from my point of view - I believed it to be a live and viable firearm."

CCTV footage shows Abdullah wrestling to restrain the man and keep the gun out of reach until armed officers arrived minutes later.

Deputy superintendent Jim Munro, from Birmingham Police, said: "Abdullah showed extreme bravery and didn't waste any time putting his training to effect.

"He saw there was a potential threat to public safety and did the right thing by phoning for assistance. When the gun was fired, there's no way he would have known that it was not a live firearm."

Two men, aged 48 and 32, remain in custody for firearms offences and the investigation continues.

Mr Munro continued: "He safely brought a suspect off the streets and had the safety of the public at the forefront of his mind throughout.

"This is a timely reminder that our officers are never truly off-duty, of the value that special constables bring to the policing family, and of the risks they face on a daily basis."