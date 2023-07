James Naylor

James Naylor, 37, previously pleaded guilty to offences of robbery and possession of a blade relating to an incident at Tesco in Walsall on October 28 last year.

He was sentenced to a total of 10 years at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Naylor, of Mill Place, Ryecroft, in Walsall, was arrested following a West Midlands Police appeal to find him.