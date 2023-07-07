Notification Settings

Man charged after shots fired at Wolverhampton wedding party

By Lisa O'BrienWolverhamptonCrimePublished: Last Updated:

A man was due to appear at court today in connection with shots being fired at a wedding in Wolverhampton.

The Gujarati Association in Mander Street, Penn Fields where shots were fired
More than 100 people were at the Gujarati Association on Mander Street, Merridale, on Saturday evening, when the drama unfolded.

Shamail Malik, of Lynton Avenue, Wolverhampton, has now been charged with possessing an imitation firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is also charged with driving while disqualified and handling stolen goods.

The 21-year-old was due before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court today.

Speaking after the incident, Chief Inspector Paul Southern, of Wolverhampton Police said it was "by luck rather than by design that no one was seriously injured or killed".

West Midlands Police continues to investigate the incident. Anyone with information can get in touch via 101 or live chat on on the police force's website, quoting log 4353 of July 1, or speak anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

