Jury deadlocked over verdict after attempted murder trial

Mr Holding, 32, died two weeks after being stabbed in Oldbury on September 11, last year.
During a trial at Wolverhampton Crown Court Colin Phipps, 38, denied attempted murder.
Phipps, 38, claimed he was acting in self defence after being knocked out after arguing over a woman at the party.
The jury could not reach a verdict concerning attempted murder after deliberating for more than two days.
Phipps, of Minster Close, Rowley Regis, will remain in custody until July 13 when the CPS will signal whether there will be a retrial.