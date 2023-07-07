Notification Settings

Jomaa Jerrare: A woman whose attempts to turn her life around were cruelly snuffed out by a murderer

By Adam Smith

Heath Town mother Jomaa Jerrare was trying to get help and address her "chaotic lifestyle" but murderer Clive O’Connor never gave her a chance to turn her life around.

Murder victim – Jomaa Jerrare
O'Connor and his 52-year-old victim had lived together as friends in Bilston, but now a jury at Stoke Crown Court has found him guilty of murdering her in 2021 before dumping her body in a lay-by and setting her on fire.

Adam Smith

