Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Black Country businessman admits failing to protect food from contamination

By Paul JenkinsBilstonCrimePublished:

A businessman from Wolverhampton has pleaded guilty to contravening food hygiene regulations.

Dudley Magistrates Court
Dudley Magistrates Court

Mandeep Singh, aged 37, appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges that he failed to protect food against contamination likely to render it unfit for human consumption.

He admitted breaching regulation 19(1) and (2) of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

Singh trades as Chatha Fresh Food Limited at Atlas Trading Estate, Bradley.

He was bailed and will appear on August 2 for sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

In a separate case at Dudley Magistrates Court, a case against Imran Farooq of Salisbury Road, Smethwick was adjourned until August 30 as he did not appear.

Farooq is charged with failing to comply with the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013 in failing to keep his premises, Kashmir Grill House in Shireland Road, Smethwick, clean and maintained in good repair.

Crime
News
Bilston
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News