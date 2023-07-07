Black Country businessman admits failing to protect food from contamination

Dudley Magistrates Court

Mandeep Singh, aged 37, appeared at Dudley Magistrates Court on Wednesday on charges that he failed to protect food against contamination likely to render it unfit for human consumption.

He admitted breaching regulation 19(1) and (2) of the Food Safety and Hygiene (England) Regulations 2013.

Singh trades as Chatha Fresh Food Limited at Atlas Trading Estate, Bradley.

He was bailed and will appear on August 2 for sentencing at Wolverhampton Crown Court.

In a separate case at Dudley Magistrates Court, a case against Imran Farooq of Salisbury Road, Smethwick was adjourned until August 30 as he did not appear.