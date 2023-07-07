'We need to bring Kasim's killer to justice' - Appeal made one year after man shot

A new appeal has been launched on the one-year anniversary of the death of Mohammed Kasim. Photo: West Midlands Police

Mohammed Kasim, known as Kasim, had just turned 30 and was in a car on Eversley Road in Birmingham just after midnight on July 7, 2022 when he was shot.

He, and a second man, who also shot, made their way to hospital, but it was confirmed that Kasim had died. His friend has since recovered.

Kasim’s family have spoken of their loss and joined West Midlands Police on the one-year anniversary of his death to appeal for anyone with information to come forward.

Kasim’s sister Aisha said: “The run up to the one-year anniversary is difficult because we are reliving what we went through.

"Kasim had a big heart, he was full of love, his smile was so contagious, he lit up any room he went into.

“No parent should have to bury their child.”

A video of the interview and appeal can be seen here:

Detective Chief Inspector Ian Ingram from the homicide team, said: “We’re a year on and asking anyone who may have any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to come forward.

“We need to bring Kasim’s killer to justice, his family deserve answers and our thoughts remain with them.”

Anyone who can help the investigation should contact us via Live Chat on the West Midlands Police website or by calling 101 quoting log 69 of 7 July 2022.