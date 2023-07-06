Two suspected brothels in Walsall close after police action

West Midlands Police received reports from people living close to the property in Aldridge that it was being used during the night and day as a brothel.

Walsall police exploitation officers carried out an initial safeguarding visit with representatives from charity Black Country Women’s Aid.

Officers returned on Tuesday to discover the property has now been vacated.

They also conducted a follow up visit to a property in Birchills, which was also suspected to be being used as a brothel.

That property has also now been vacated.

Sergeant Mark Lamb, from the exploitation team at Walsall police, said: “We received a number of complaints from residents saying the premises were being used as a brothel. We understood their concerns and took action.

“We will not tolerate any activity that is going to affect community life.

"We take all reports seriously and would always encourage anyone who has suspicions of this sort of behaviour to let us know by calling 101."

Exploitation officers work in conjunction with Black Country Women’s Aid to carry out safeguarding visits and offer support to those who are vulnerable and in exploitative situations.