Police negotiators called in after man barricades himself inside property in Dudley

The incident began shortly after midday.

Police visited an address in Pine Road just after midday yesterday following reports of "concern about the welfare of a man."

Officers say they found a man had barricaded himself into a property and force negotiators were called in.

Fortunately, they were able to bring the matter to a safe conclusion.

A man was detained just before 2.20pm and taken to hospital for checks, and a suspected firearm was recovered at the scene.

The individual was later released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and making threats to kill.