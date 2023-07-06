Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police negotiators called in after man barricades himself inside property in Dudley

DudleyCrimePublished: Comments

A man has been arrested and a suspected firearm recovered following a barricade situation in Dudley.

The incident began shortly after midday.
The incident began shortly after midday.

Police visited an address in Pine Road just after midday yesterday following reports of "concern about the welfare of a man."

Officers say they found a man had barricaded himself into a property and force negotiators were called in.

Fortunately, they were able to bring the matter to a safe conclusion.

A man was detained just before 2.20pm and taken to hospital for checks, and a suspected firearm was recovered at the scene.

The individual was later released from hospital and arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence and making threats to kill.

He is currently in custody while police enquiries continue.

Crime
News
Dudley
Local Hubs

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News