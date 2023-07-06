Owner of decapitated and dumped sheep felt 'physically sick' about their theft

A dead sheep's carcass has been dumped at land in West Bromwich

Three ewes were stolen from Chris Tilt's farm near Bromsgrove and four were decapitated during the troubling incident in June.

The three stolen sheep were then found 20 miles away dumped on barbed wire off Wigmore Lane, near Sandwell Valley Country Park.

Mr Tilt had to visit Sandwell to identify the sheep and was in shock how they had been callously discarded.

He said: "They've just been chucked in between hedges on to barbed wire. The smell is horrible.

"I'm just disappointed. Why would anyone do this to innocent sheep?"

Mr Tilt told the BBC he felt "physically sick" when he thought about what had happened to the animals, which he kept as pets,

The 29-year-old, who works as an agricultural contractor, keeps the sheep as pets but has moved his remaining sheep to a secret location to ensure their safety.

He said: "I'm not sure I ever want to put livestock back in that field. I'm not even sure I want to own livestock anymore.

"I just hope they catch them to stop it happening to anyone else. That's the only thing that would make this situation better."

West Mercia Police are investigating the crime and have sent officers to Sandwell to find CCTV and Ring doorbell footage of those responsible.

Charlemont with Grove Vale Councillor David Fisher was disgusted the dead animals remained where they were dumped for almost a week before being removed.