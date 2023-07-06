Murder accused tells court victim 'was a good man and did not deserve to die'

Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was killed outside a Coventry mosque on October 2 last year, and five men from Halesowen and Handsworth are on trial at Warwick Crown Court for his murder and the attempted murder of his brother.
A father stabbed to death outside a mosque was "a good man and should never have died" according to one of the men accused of his murder.
Haji Choudhary Rab Nawaz, 52, was killed outside a Coventry mosque on October 2 last year, and five men from Halesowen and Handsworth are on trial at Warwick Crown Court for his murder and the attempted murder of his brother.