Bilston man guilty of macabre murder of 'friend' whose body he kept in freezer before setting fire to remains in layby

Clive O'Connor

The Bilston killer had tried to claim diminished responsibility for the death of the Heath Town mother but a jury at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court saw through his lies and convicted him of murder this afternoon.

The 52-year-old had been living with Ms Jerrare in his Bilston flat in the months before he murdered her in August, 2021.

Murder victim – Jomaa Jerrare

Ms Jerrare's remains were so badly burnt it took forensic officers days to identify her. She had been killed by a blunt object then her body was stored in a freezer O'Connor had bought especially for the macabre task.

O'Connor, who police described as a manipulator of vulnerable women, lied to her friends who began asking about her whereabouts.

However, police quickly identified O'Connor as one of the last people to see Jomaa alive and he was arrested on August 13 2021 on suspicion of murder.

He told detectives he last saw Jomaa alive in mid-July 2021. However, CCTV footage showed him purchasing items using Jomaa’s debit card at various shops in Bilston up until July 31.

He was easy to spot on various CCTV footage as he wore a distinctive orange Wolves top every day for weeks between killing his victim and burning her corpse.

Chief Inspector Dan Ison, who led the investigation into Jomaa’s death, said: “Clive O'Connor had a history of befriending vulnerable women in Wolverhampton.

"Jomaa would have seen him as a friend, but he had sinister intent. He lied and lied to officers throughout the investigation."

He added: "I hope the conviction of O’Connor will bring justice to Jomaa’s family and friends who have shown immense strength throughout the investigation. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.

“I would like to thank the public for their support throughout the investigation to bring O’Connor to justice.

“This was a particularly harrowing investigation and it deeply affected everyone involved. I am glad that O’Connor will now face the consequences of his actions.