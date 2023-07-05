Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Van driver who took to road after licence revoked given ban and big court bill

By David StubbingsWalsallCrimePublished:

A man who took to the road in a van after having his licence revoked has been banned from driving.

Sean Bent was banned from driving by Walsall Magistrates Court
Sean Bent was banned from driving by Walsall Magistrates Court

Sean Bent was caught driving a Ford Transit on one of Wolverhampton's busiest roads on February 9, the same day his ability to drive was cancelled.

The 40-year-old was caught driving on Stafford Road before being charged with driving after his licence was revoked on account of a disability, driving without insurance and using a vehicle on a road with a load likely to cause danger.

Bent, of Coalpool Lane, Walsall, was found guilty in his absence at Walsall Magistrates Court on June 1 before the case was brought back to the same court on Friday for sentencing.

Bent was given a 12-month driving ban and fined £660. He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £264 surcharge.

In total he owes the court £1,224.

Crime
News
Walsall
Local Hubs
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News