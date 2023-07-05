Van driver who took to road after licence revoked given ban and big court bill

Sean Bent was banned from driving by Walsall Magistrates Court

Sean Bent was caught driving a Ford Transit on one of Wolverhampton's busiest roads on February 9, the same day his ability to drive was cancelled.

The 40-year-old was caught driving on Stafford Road before being charged with driving after his licence was revoked on account of a disability, driving without insurance and using a vehicle on a road with a load likely to cause danger.

Bent, of Coalpool Lane, Walsall, was found guilty in his absence at Walsall Magistrates Court on June 1 before the case was brought back to the same court on Friday for sentencing.

Bent was given a 12-month driving ban and fined £660. He was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £264 surcharge.