Police officers could leave force if holidays continued to be wrecked by court dates

Sergeant Mitch Darby

Giving evidence in court is a key part of a policeman's job but the chaos in the courts system due to pandemic backlog planning anything long term is proving problematic.

With current cases having trials slated as long away as September next year defendants, witnesses, lawyers and judges are all facing the same problem as the police witnesses.

Sergeant Mitch Darby was enjoying a get away with his wife and children in North Wales when he had to leave half way through to appear in court.

However, after three hours on the train back to the West Midlands he was told the session had been cancelled.

Fortunately, the dinner was not in the dog when he got back to his family as his understanding wife is also a police officer.

The 38-year-old father of two said: “My wife is an inspector in the Force, so - as you can imagine - trying to get time off together, as a family is hard. We actually have our plans written down on a spreadsheet, 90 days in advance, it’s that hard to make plans with each other. We’d only gone to Anglesey but still, it was time away together, with my two kids.

“I was three hours into the five-hour train ride to court when I received a phone call telling me the case had been adjourned. My kids had been let down and I’d missed valuable time off with them.

“It 100 per cent ruined my holiday. I was almost certain that case wouldn’t go ahead but I couldn’t risk getting a disciplinary. I felt like I couldn’t say no.”

Mitch vented his frustration on Twitter, he tweeted: “Kids let down again, this time on holiday because of ‘the job’. I can see why we struggle to retain staff.’

He added: “It’s not just the time-wasting and hassle but it’s the fact you can’t switch off, knowing you’ve got to go to court, mid-annual leave.

“You’ve got to pack a shirt and tie, your work laptop, it’s so hard to ever switch off. You try so hard to get some time off work and then when you finally do, are you really off?”

Mitch believes officers will leave the job if they cannot have holidays to destress from the job.

He said: “This problem is everywhere, it’s not just in West Midlands. It’s easy to see why we’re losing so many bobbies and it will definitely push officers out of the job, it’s another erosion of our basic human rights.

“I’m lucky that my wife understands, because she’s in the Force herself, but now all partners and loved ones get it. But even though she gets it, and she is understanding, it doesn’t mean that it’s acceptable.

“I know courts are under pressure too, but I can’t help but feel like police officers are constantly put to the bottom of the pile.