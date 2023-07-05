Notification Settings

Police make arrest after reports of man exposing himself near school in Tipton

TiptonCrimePublished:

Police have made an arrest following reports of a man exposing himself near a school in Tipton.

A stock image of police tape.
Officers responded to a 999 call from the school in Tipton Green, reporting "a male exposing himself nearby" yesterday.

According to Tipton Town Police, "Swift action by neighbourhood officers resulted in this male being identified and arrested."

