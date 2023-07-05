Police make arrest after reports of man exposing himself near school in Tipton

Officers responded to a 999 call from the school in Tipton Green, reporting "a male exposing himself nearby" yesterday.
According to Tipton Town Police, "Swift action by neighbourhood officers resulted in this male being identified and arrested."
Officers have responded to a 999 call from a local school in Tipton Green reporting a male exposing himself nearby. Swift action by neighbourhood officers resulted in this male being identified and arrested. #asbawarenessweek @WMPolice @SandwellPolice @sandwellcouncil— Tipton Town Police (@TiptonWMP) July 4, 2023