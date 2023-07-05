Notification Settings

Police launch appeal to find wanted Tipton man suspected of burglaries

By Isabelle Parkin

Police have appealed to the public for help in finding a suspected burglar who failed to appear at court.

West Midlands Police has issued an image of the man to help in the appeal
West Midlands Police is asking for anyone with information about Jack Darby's whereabouts to come forward.

The 18-year-old from Tipton is wanted after failing to appear at court in relation to burglary offences.

People who see him have been asked to call 999, quoting crime number 20/11549/23.

Isabelle Parkin

By Isabelle Parkin

Trainee reporter

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

