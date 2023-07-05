Police launch appeal to find wanted Tipton man suspected of burglaries

West Midlands Police is asking for anyone with information about Jack Darby's whereabouts to come forward.
The 18-year-old from Tipton is wanted after failing to appear at court in relation to burglary offences.
People who see him have been asked to call 999, quoting crime number 20/11549/23.
“#WANTED | Have you seen Jake Darby?— Sandwell Police (@SandwellPolice) July 5, 2023
The 18-year-old, from #Tipton is wanted after failing to appear at court in relation to burglary offences.
If you see him, call 999 quoting crime number 20/11549/23. pic.twitter.com/2UBQcpliBl