'I was afraid for my life': Party murder accused tells jury he was acting in self-defence

Rommell Holding died in hospital two weeks after stabbing Photo: West Midlands Police

Colin Phipps, 38, is on trial for allegedly stabbing Rommell Holding, known as ‘Scorps’ and ‘Kizzy’, at a property in Newbury Lane, Oldbury, on September 11 last year.

Giving evidence at Wolverhampton Crown Court, Phipps denied wounding Mr Holding because he was angry other men were dancing with the host, Billy Jo Thomas, whom he considered to be his girlfriend.

Phipps said: "I wasn't angry. It was self-defence. I was afraid for my own life."

He told the jury that he had gone to the property to wait for Miss Thomas to return home from the pub where he'd left her, as they had fallen out. He said he wanted to collect his belongings and was "surprised" when she returned with a group of people.

He said he picked up items in the front room and an upstairs bedroom before returning downstairs to the kitchen where Miss Thomas was entertaining.

Under cross-examination by prosecuting barrister Jane Osbourne, Phipps denied he was "feeling rejected" because Miss Thomas was dancing with somebody else.

Phipps replied: "I said to Billy Jo 'You were supposed to be with me'. She didn't say anything."

Miss Osborne asked him: "Did Rommell Holding ask 'Are you two together then?'" Phipps replied that the victim did ask that question.

Then she asked him: "At that point, did Billy Jo also reply 'No' to the question and were you angry?"

Phipps then said: "He said he was going to 'shank' me. He puffed his chest."

He also told the jury, "I was scared for my safety."

Phipps also told the jury he had been knocked unconscious when Mr Holding's friend Jordan Bell struck him over the head with a hammer when the incident escalated.

He said he was struck before the alleged stabbing and not afterwards as Mr Bell, a prosecution witness claimed, and that he had been struck twice.

Phipps said he did not know how many minutes he was unconscious for, but that he woke up as the police arrived. He said due to the blow to his head, he did not immediately recall everything that happened during the incident which may account for the reason he forgot to mention some details during his police interviews.

Mr Holding, 32, who lived in Dudley, was among a group of friends and acquaintances invited to the address by Miss Thomas and her cousin Tammy Jones.

The prosecution alleges that Phipps stabbed Mr Holding with a steak knife from the kitchen because he was annoyed the male guests were dancing and flirting with her. Injuries were inflicted to Mr Holding's heart and liver and he died in hospital from complications on September 25.

Phipps, of Minster Close, Rowley Regis denies murdering Mr Holding.