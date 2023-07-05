Notification Settings

Man wanted by police after fleeing Sandwell Hospital whilst under arrest

Published: 2023-07-05

Police have appealed to the public for help in finding a man who fled from Sandwell Hospital whilst under arrest on suspicion of possessing weapons and drugs.

West Midlands Police has issued an image of the man to help in the appeal

West Midlands Police is asking for anyone with information about Tioh Badley's whereabouts to come forward.

The 36-year-old absconded from Sandwell Hospital on Tuesday.

He is said to have links to the Bartley Green area of Birmingham.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Police said: "He has links to Bartley Green and we would encourage anyone who sees him to contact us, rather than approach him.

"Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact us via 999, or Live Chat on our website, quoting log 677 of July 4 and Operation Albertine."

