Police who bust 'family business' drug factory welcome jailings

Dylon Salhan, Reis Salhan with Gurvinder Dari Photos: West Midlands Police.

Above are the faces of siblings Dylon Salhan, 25, Reis Salhan, 24, both of Lightwoods Road in Smethwick, and cousin Gurvinder Dari, 29, of The Ridings in Cannock, who were all leading players in the commercial enterprise.

They were arrested 12 months on July 5 last year at a relative's large property, in Green Street, West Bromwich, by officers who found more than £150,000 worth of drugs, £126,000 cash, processing chemicals and equipment on site, along with two expensive cars.

Cooking pot used in crack cocaine production

Detective Constable Ed Costello, of the West Midlands Police Force Priorities Team, said: "This was a family-run drugs line which we've been able to shut down and make sure Class A drugs, and those involved in supplying them, have been taken off the streets.

"Drugs harm our communities and can lead to further crime to fund habits. We'll continue to act on intelligence and target those involved in these illegal activities."

Officers initially arrested Dylon Salhan and Dari at the property, and after further inquiries were also able to connect Reis Salhan to the supply chain.

The trio used encrypted messaging services to conduct their illicit business.

All three had previously admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of diamorphine with intent to supply.

The seized cash

A sixth charge of possession of ammunition in relation to cartridges found was allowed to lie on file.

For the offences all were jailed for 12 years each at Wolverhampton Crown Court this week by Judge Michael Chambers KC, who said they were "leading players" in a"sophisticated" operation.

"This was a significant commercial operation taking advantage of the misery of others who are addicted to class A and class B drugs," he told them.

"It remains a serious case of a joint enterprise to sell class A drugs in an organised and commercial scale in which you had and stood to make substantial financial gain."

West Midlands Police said the sentencing came as it launched its new Operation Target which aims to tackle serious crime ranging from drug dealing and burglary, to cyber-crime and fraud.