Burglar who stole children's Christmas and birthday money is jailed

Artur Purawiec has been jailed for seven years

Artur Purawiec, of no fixed address, was jailed on June 28 after being found guilty of seven burglaries in Birmingham and Staffordshire last year.

In one burglary, which took place in April, 2022, the 28-year-old stole jewellery, cash and other valuables, including those of young children from a family in Sutton Coldfield.

He broke into the property through a window which was due to be replaced and stole expensive jewellery and watches and hundreds of pounds which had been saved by the family's children from Christmas and birthday presents.

A steel safe, which had been screwed to the floor, had been ripped from its position and also had its contents stolen.

Officers investigating the incident identified a footprint left by Purawiec along with a watch that had been left at the scene which the family did not recognise.

CCTV also showed him entering the garden and assessing the best entry point for the burglary.

He was also identified on CCTV as a suspect in another burglary in the area, where valuable watches and rings were taken.

Investigative work by Stechford High Harm Team officers tracked Purawiec down to Heywood, Lancashire, where he was arrested by officers from Greater Manchester Police.

Upon his arrest, he was found with two watches, one of which was traced back to one victim and is to be returned.

In interview, police said Purawiec provided no comment and showed no remorse.

In a Victim Personal Statement, one of the burglary victims spoke of the devastating impact the burglary had on her and her family.

She wrote: "I have obsessed about you for days. You have awakened a paranoid, bitter beast inside me that I cannot tame.

"The watch in my safe was gifted to me by my parents and every time I put it on, it reminded me of the hard work I'd done to get my job.

"Luckily for you, you can turn off your emotions. You have to, to do what you did.