Wolverhampton pair deny illegal immigration charge

By Paul JenkinsWolverhamptonCrimePublished:

Two men from Wolverhampton have denied smuggling two Indian nationals into the UK illegally.

WALSALL COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 21/06/23.GV of Wolverhampton Crown Court. Updated stock pic..
Dalip Singh, aged 56, of Oaks Drive, and Sundeep Banga, aged 24, of Fenmere Close, appeared at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday.

The case concerns the transportation of two Indian nationals in a Nissan Qashqai car on Monday September 20, 2021.

Both defendants deny breaching the immigration act 1971 by assisting the illegal entry into the UK of Satnam Singh, aged 38 and Bhuphinder Singh, aged 25, both of whom are not nationals of the UK.

The case has been sent to trial for not before January15, 2024.

Crime
News
Wolverhampton
