Man charged with drugs offences after Cannock police uncover cannabis and cocaine

Cannock

A man has been charged with drug offences after police found cocaine and cannabis in Cannock.

A stock image of police tape.
Officers searched a home on Mcgeough Walk at 3.20pm yesterday and found the drugs inside.

Daniel Startin, 38, from the Cannock area, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possessing criminal property, possessing cannabis and supplying cocaine.

He was due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on July 4.

