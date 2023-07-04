Man charged with drugs offences after Cannock police uncover cannabis and cocaine

Family business: Three jailed after commercial drugs factory discovered at house
A man has been charged with drug offences after police found cocaine and cannabis in Cannock.
Officers searched a home on Mcgeough Walk at 3.20pm yesterday and found the drugs inside.
Daniel Startin, 38, from the Cannock area, has been charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine, possessing criminal property, possessing cannabis and supplying cocaine.
He was due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on July 4.