Man arrested after alleged assault on security guard at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital

West Midlands Police was called to the hospital at 9.40pm on June 28.
Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a member of staff and assaulting a police officer.
He has been released on conditional bail as police enquiries continue.
Diane Wake, chief executive of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the hospital, said: "We can confirm there was an incident at Russells Hall Hospital and the police were called.
"We are supporting the staff member involved and cannot comment further as this is a police matter."