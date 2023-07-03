Notification Settings

Man arrested after alleged assault on security guard at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital

By Lisa O'BrienDudleyCrimePublished:

A man has been arrested after a security guard was allegedly assaulted at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital.

Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital

West Midlands Police was called to the hospital at 9.40pm on June 28.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a member of staff and assaulting a police officer.

He has been released on conditional bail as police enquiries continue.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We arrested a man after a member of security was assaulted at Russells Hall Hospital at 9.40pm on June 28.

"The 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and further arrested for assaulting a police officer.

"He has been released on conditional bail as our enquiries continue."

Diane Wake, chief executive of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the hospital, said: "We can confirm there was an incident at Russells Hall Hospital and the police were called.

"We are supporting the staff member involved and cannot comment further as this is a police matter."

