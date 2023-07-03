Man arrested after alleged assault on security guard at Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital

Dudley's Russells Hall Hospital

West Midlands Police was called to the hospital at 9.40pm on June 28.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of assaulting a member of staff and assaulting a police officer.

He has been released on conditional bail as police enquiries continue.

A spokeswoman for West Midlands Police said: "We arrested a man after a member of security was assaulted at Russells Hall Hospital at 9.40pm on June 28.

"The 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault and further arrested for assaulting a police officer.

"He has been released on conditional bail as our enquiries continue."

Diane Wake, chief executive of The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust, which operates the hospital, said: "We can confirm there was an incident at Russells Hall Hospital and the police were called.