Drive-by shooter is jailed for eight years for attack

Stowheath Lane, Wolverhampton (Image: Google)

Ian Ferguson, 19, of Tipton, was a passenger being carried in a stolen Fiat 500 and was responsible for pulling the trigger resulting in a bystander being struck with pellets in Stowheath Lane, Stow Heath, in Wolverhampton.

The sentencing hearing on Monday(3)heard the male victim fortunately only suffered a slight arm injury during the incident near outside a convenience store at about 10.15pm on July 22, 2021.

Ferguson, co-defendants Logan Head, also of Tipton, Joshua Baker, of Dudley, both now aged 19, and Dylan Ireson, now 23 were all jailed for their roles.

Prosecuting barrister Mr Nicholas Tatlow KC said Head was driving and that Ferguson pulled the trigger of the .410 weapon while DNA found on the gun linked Ireson to the case. They had driven round streets in the area before spotting the group they were looking for near the Premier Store.

The car was driven past the group before being turned around enabling Ferguson to take aim and fire.

Ferguson and Ireson previously admitted possession of a prohibited firearm and Birmingham Crown Court heard Ferguson, of Coronation Road, in Tipton, fired the weapon in an act of retaliation.

Sentencing them Judge Heidi Kubik KC said: "This is obviously a very serious offence."

She told Ferguson: "I accept that you together with Head were driving around in the stolen vehicle with the loaded firearm for significant number of hours prior to to this incident."

The car was later found damaged in a crash, in Hall Lane, Tipton.

In the ensuing investigation CCTV evidence identified all the accused and the Fiat by its distinctive markings. In addition, doorbell footage captured all four men arriving at Baker’s home, in Burton Road, Dudley, with Ferguson grasping an item the ‘same general size and shape’ of the weapon used in the shooting.

Joshua Baker, 19, Logan Head, 19, were both found guilty of possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence after a trial held in May.

For the firearms offence, possession of a blade relating to a Zombie knife, possession of a lock knife relating to a separate case Baker, of Burton Road, Dudley, was jailed for a total of three years and three months. The judge also said 110 days curfew days will be added to his term.

Head, of Hawthorne Road, Tipton, who carried out internet searches in the days leading up to the shooting of weapons including a gardening gun, a pipe gun and a .410 shotgun was jailed for three years to be served consecutive to a four-year and nine month sentence currently being served for a separate matter.

For possession of a gun Ireson, of Uplands Avenue, Bradmore, in Wolverhampton, was jailed for five years.