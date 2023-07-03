Army will take action against thieves after ex-soldier stole kit worth £30,000 to order

MOD Stafford Photographer: Cpl Timothy Jones RLC Crown Copyright

Connor Gore, 25, as jailed for 15 months suspended for two years after pleading guilty to the theft of items including military boots and ballistic helmets at the town's crown court last week.

The former 1 Signal Regiment trainee committed the crime while working in the clothing store at MOD Stafford's Beacon Barracks between January 1, 2016 and June 30, 2018. The court heard some items were stolen to order and some ended up on eBay.

An Army spokesperson said: “We have zero tolerance to fraud and theft committed against the department.

MOD Stafford

If any items are reported lost or missing due to suspected criminal activity, we take the necessary steps to investigate and prosecute.”

It added that when necessary the appropriate local authorities are informed of any alleged theft or fraud.

In addition Gore must attend 25 rehabilitation activity requirement days with probation and he must carry out 120 hours unpaid work in the community.