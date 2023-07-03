Notification Settings

Armed police called to Stafford railway station over reports of man carrying firearm

By Lisa O'Brien

Armed police were called to Stafford railway station after receiving reports of a man with a firearm on a train.

Stafford Railway Station

British Transport Police sent officers to the station at 7.45pm on Sunday and said two men were detained.

However, they were released with no further action taken after the suspected firearm turned out to be a toy gun.

Witnesses reported seeing several armed officers in the vicinity of the train station.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: "Officers were called to Stafford station at 7.45pm yesterday following reports of a man in possession of a firearm on a train.

"Officers attended and two men were quickly identified and detained.

"Following a search this was clarified to be a toy gun.

"No further action was deemed necessary."

